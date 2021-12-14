Alexa Bliss hints at return following 3-month hiatus

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV for close to three months now. The former Women's Champion has teased fans again, hinting at a return from her hiatus.

The last program that Bliss had was against Charlotte Flair, who was the RAW Women's Champion at the time.

Alexa Bliss' 2021 has been marked by a drastic character change - one that came to fruition in late 2020. She turned out to be a central figure of the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt feud and turned on the latter in what would be Wyatt's final match with WWE.

Only a few minutes after the latest episode of RAW began, Alexa Bliss teased her return on Twitter by asking fans if they missed her:

Since her hiatus, Alexa Bliss has been active on Twitter. The only reports about her absence have been that she required a sinus surgery, and the former Women's Champion even told a fan who asked about her absence that she needs time to heal.

The angle where Charlotte Flair ripped Lily apart was meant to write her off, and it remains unclear what the plans are for her return, or if there are any plans at all.

Alexa Bliss will remain on RAW upon her return

Although things can always change, Alexa Bliss is expected to stay on RAW upon her return as she was retained by the brand in the WWE Draft 2021. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her upon her return.

While Alexa Bliss has teased a gimmick change on Twitter during her time away, nothing seems clear. WWE has the option of simply ignoring the past year of her character's progression and bringing back the old Alexa Bliss. But that would be an unsatisfactory conclusion to the character - one that involved the likes of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and even Randy Orton.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Alexa Bliss return to WWE in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Alan John