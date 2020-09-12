Alexa Bliss hits the Sister Abigail and leaves a match midway on SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown featured a big Fatal 4-way match to determine Bayley's Clash of Champions opponent. Tamina, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were the competitors involved in the match which followed Bayley's segment. The SmackDown Women's Champion explained the reason behind her attack on Sasha Banks. She even attacked Nikki Cross near the ramp before the match began.

Alexa Bliss and a team of WWE officials checked on Nikki Cross before the match and Cross argued that she wanted to continue with the match.

The four-way contest finally got underway and the initial moments saw Bliss, Evans and Tamina fight it out in the ring.

The commentators noted that The Fiend seemed to have no effect on Alexa Bliss, but the new demeanour of Little Miss Bliss finally kicked in midway through the match.

Bliss and Cross worked in tandem to take out Tamina and Evans out of the ring. In a split second, Alexa Bliss went into a trance and grabbed hold of Cross before laying her out with a picture-perfect Sister Abigail on the floor.

Instead of continuing with the match, Alexa Bliss walked up the ramp and left the Thunderdome.

What's next for Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss using the Sister Abigail is another significant development in her ongoing character transformation on the Blue brand. Alexa Bliss has been gradually changing her gimmick ever since she came in contact with The Fiend.

Her alliance with Nikki Cross seems to be done for good, and the next logical step would be for her to join forces with The Fiend. The angle has been slowly building up on SmackDown, and it is inarguably the women's storyline which has attracted the most traction in addition to Bayley's split from Sasha Banks.

A character change for Alexa Bliss has been long overdue, but no one would have expected WWE to get her involved with The Fiend. It's an innovative idea that the WWE creative is also doing justice with on TV.

How will Nikki Cross react to Alexa Bliss' attack? What's next for Alexa Bliss? Where did she vanish after the match? There are many questions to address on the next episode of SmackDown.