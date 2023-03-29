Alexa Bliss has an interesting idea for Braun Strowman

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss put forth Braun Strowman's name for an appearance on The Masked Singer.

Little Miss Bliss recently made news when she made a surprise appearance on the show. She wore an Axolotl mask and shared clues about herself to help the panelists guess her identity. She then removed her mask to a loud pop.

Alexa Bliss recently made an appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. She opened up about The Masked Singer and suggested Braun Strowman's name for a performance on the show.

"I'd say Braun Strowman. Yeah. Because I know he likes doing Karaoke." [5:15-5:23]

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are best friends in real life

Strowman and Bliss were once tag team partners in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Their friendship only grew stronger as time passed. The duo was involved in some backstage segments around the time they teamed up.

Bliss later revealed to The Miami Herald that some originally-planned segments featuring her and Strowman were later canceled:

"It was just a lot of fun because we got to make it our own. There weren’t a lot of people telling us what to do. It was more like, 'what do you guys want to do?' There was actually some stuff we were wanting to film where I'm trying to get into Braun's big truck, but we didn't have time to do that—we got beat before we could do that. If Asuka wasn't in it, we would have won."

Unlike Bliss, Braun Strowman is scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 39. A Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match is scheduled for the event that will feature Strowman & Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders.

