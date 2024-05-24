Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill and other superstars react to former WWE star's heartbreaking post

WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Jade Cargill, among several others, recently reacted to a former WWE star's heartbreaking post on social media. The former star in question is Jojo Offerman.

Bray Wyatt ruled the professional wrestling industry from 2009 to 2023 and was a stellar superstar throughout his career. Jojo Offerman and Bray Wyatt, aka The Eater of Worlds, began their relationship in 2017 and got engaged on April 28, 2022. The duo had a beautiful relationship and were set to be married. However, before that could happen, Wyatt died in August last year at the age of 36, leaving his family, friends, the WWE Universe, and the entire wrestling industry shocked.

Several WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Jade Cargill, reacted to Jojo Offerman's tribute to him on what would have been Wyatt's 37th birthday. The superstars poured out their love for the late legend and shared their heartfelt reactions.

Check out a screengrab from X/Twitter of the superstars' reactions below:

Mika Rotunda penned down an emotional message for WWE legend Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's sister Mika Rotunda took to her Instagram handle and shared her heartfelt feelings for the legend.

Rotunda expressed her grief over the absence of her brother, Windham. She wrote about how difficult it has been without the late superstar and described the emotional turmoil.

"May 23rd. I’ve never lived a May 23rd without Windham. And I’ve never dreaded it until now. Many nights I lie awake before I finally drift off to sleep trying to still comprehend that it happened. That God really, actually did call him home. Today should be Windham’s 37th Birthday. What an absolute robbery this feels like in soul, body and subconscious. To wake up and know I cannot call him. Or send stupid GIFs or show up at his house with a cookie cake. Today would be Windham’s 37th Birthday," she wrote.

The Stamford-based company, along with fans globally, will always hold Bray Wyatt in a special place in their hearts.