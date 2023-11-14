Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and others react as former WWE star posts updates after Bray Wyatt's death

WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and others have reacted to Bray Wyatt's partner, JoJo Offerman's recent social media posts.

The Eater of Worlds passed away in August 2023 at the age of 36 due to a heart attack, which shocked the WWE Universe. Wyatt was survived by his parents, siblings, Offerman, and their children.

After Bray Wyatt's passing, the former WWE announcer shared a couple of posts dedicated to the former World Champion. She recently posted a video and a picture of herself posing at a railway station in the United Kingdom.

Offerman's posts garnered reactions from numerous pro wrestling personalities. Former WWE stars such as Naomi, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), and Renee Paquette shared positive comments on the post.

Alexa Bliss, former SmackDown Women's Champions Liv Morgan and Natalya, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley, and Samantha Irvin also reacted to Offerman's updates.

Nia Jax, Megan Morant, and Raquel Rodriguez were among the other prominent names who responded to Bray Wyatt's partner's Instagram posts. You can view some notable reactions in the image below:

Alexa Bliss held back tears in an emotional tribute to late WWE star Bray Wyatt

As mentioned earlier, the wrestling world was shocked by the untimely passing of The Eater of Worlds. However, it was a more personal loss for Bliss as she worked closely with Bray Wyatt on WWE TV.

The duo was incredibly close outside the ring, and they worked together on WWE programming for several months. Bliss also played a crucial role in The Fiend's heated rivalry with Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 37.

After Wyatt's passing, Bliss shared an emotional message, mentioning she could not attend The Eater of Worlds' tribute show on SmackDown due to flight issues.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham."

Alexa Bliss is currently out of in-ring action as her baby is due in December 2023. It remains to be seen if the former RAW Women's Champion pays a special tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE TV upon her return.

