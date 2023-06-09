Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and more react as former WWE star announces pregnancy

Several past and present WWE Superstars took to Instagram to express their delight after finding out about Jessica McKay's (fka Billie Kay) pregnancy.

Jessica was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly six years, with her most notable run in the company coming alongside Peyton Royce, aka Cassandra McIntosh. The duo, known as The IIconics, were a prominent part of the company's tag team division and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once before getting released from their contracts in 2021.

McKay recently took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child in December this year. The 33-year-old posted a heartwarming video that received a flurry of responses from several current and former WWE Superstars, including Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Nikki Bella, and many more.

Wrestlers sent messages to Billie Kay on Instagram

Billie Kay joined Impact Wrestling after leaving WWE

Billie Kay joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2015, after which she was assigned to the developmental NXT. She spent some time on the brand as a singles wrestler before joining forces with Peyton Royce to form The IIconics.

The duo made their main roster debut in 2018 and immediately became one of the most popular acts in the company. While they failed to win NXT Women's Tag Team Championship during their time on the Black and Gold brand, they were able to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship on the main roster after defeating three other teams at WrestleMania 35.

Andy👁️ @AndyLIVsForever The iiconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) The iiconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) https://t.co/XM6td1SrYv

Despite being overly popular with the fans, the IIconics were forced to disband after losing to The Riott Squad as per the pre-match stipulation. Their screen time reduced significantly after the break-up, and they were eventually released from their contracts during the budget cuts of 2021.

After leaving WWE, Peyton and Billie joined Impact Wrestling. The duo defeated Havok & Rosemary in their first match to win the Impact knockouts Tag Team titles. However, they demanded their release from the company in 2022 and have been away from the squared circle ever since.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Jessica McKay and her family in regard to this wonderful news.

