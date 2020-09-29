Alexa Bliss locks Twitter account after fan backlash during WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss found herself getting the wrong sort of attention during this week's episode of WWE RAW. During the show, Seth Rollins revealed the private messages between Murphy and Aalyah. In the messages, Murphy was offering to be someone that Aalyah could talk to, while Aalyah wished Murphy a 'happy birthday'.

Now, WWE has been booking Aalyah and Murphy as if to say that there might be something more romantic going on between the two of them, and this is not something that fans have taken well. Aalyah is 19 years old while Murphy is 32 years old, so fans have seen this as a slightly problematic dynamite. It should be noted, that this is entirely in the storyline and not a real romance between Aalyah and Murphy. However, WWE fans have taken it seriously.

Thus, when Alexa Bliss seemingly supported the storyline, fans did not take too kindly and lashed out at her, talking about the difference in ages of the two WWE stars.

"Honestly I don't blame him lol #ShootYourShotBud."

This tweet has now been deleted. Alexa Bliss saw numerous negative tweets coming her way due to her comments and locked her Twitter account for a few hours. She has since re-opened her Twitter account.

Alexa Bliss responds to WWE fan backlash

Alexa Bliss went on to say that she had been unaware of Aalyah's age, but she wanted people to calm down as she was happy that Murphy was being successful.

"Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he's worked for. That's all, be bothered by something else."

She went on to say in a mocking tweet that she should be responsible for the storylines that her ex-boyfriend, Murphy, receives.

"Absolutely. I agree that I should be held responsible for the storylines my ex-boyfriend receives at work. Anything else I can take care of as well?"

Alexa Bliss also talked about the hate that she was getting for her comments about a show that everyone was watching and that she had just made one comment supporting her ex.

"Getting attacked for writing about a show y’all are watching anyway."

