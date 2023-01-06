Alexa Bliss makes a big announcement on Twitter

Alexa Bliss' latest message on Twitter has left her fans excited about her immediate future in WWE.

Bliss has been a mainstay on the main roster since 2016. She has won several titles over the past seven years. Bliss is currently feuding with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair over the latter's championship.

On this week's RAW, Alexa Bliss brutally beat Belair up and left her a bloody mess. She has now posted a tweet announcing that "The B**** is back." Check out the tweet HERE.

Alexa Bliss' tweet received tons of responses from excited fans

The WWE Universe has had enough of Bliss lingering in the mid-card for years now. Her ruthless attack on Belair and her exciting Twitter announcement has led fans to speculate about her next move. Check out some of the most notable reactions to her tweet below:

dom👑 @paigesvega @AlexaBliss_WWE I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS @AlexaBliss_WWE I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS

It isn't exactly a secret that Bliss hasn't done much of note over the past four years or so on the main roster. She has won three RAW and two SmackDown Women's Championships so far.

All of these title reigns happened during her first two years on the main roster. Since 2018, Bliss hasn't won a singles women's title belt. Bliss' fans are hoping that she wins the RAW Women's Championship belt by the time she's done with Bianca Belair.

On this week's RAW, Bliss' demeanor was something that fans had missed for a long time. Her ruthless assault on Bianca Belair could be an indication that good things are in store for her soon. Bliss' antics led to The EST's family wanting to beat her up, and she seemed unfazed by the same, judging by her recent post.

What does Bliss mean by her announcement? Will she return to the sinister persona she donned back when she was aligned with Bray Wyatt?

