Alexa Bliss reacts to top WWE Superstar's family wanting to beat her up

Alexa Bliss has finally responded to Bianca Belair's cousins wanting to beat her up over what happened on WWE RAW.

On this week's RAW, Little Miss Bliss met RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the latter's title belt. Bliss snapped during the match and the end result was a DQ victory for The EST of WWE. Following the loss, Bliss launched a ruthless attack on Belair and busted her open using steel steps.

Belair later claimed on Twitter that her cousins wanted to beat Alexa Bliss up. She posted a bunch of screenshots of her chats with her cousins earlier today, proving that they indeed want to get back at Bliss. The tweet received a response from The Wicked Witch of WWE herself. Check out her reaction HERE, as well as in the screengrab below:

Bliss reacts to Bianca's cousins wanting to beat her up

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss' response to Bianca Belair?

Bliss received massive support from her fans in the reply section of her latest tweet. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Alexa Bliss has been eyeing the RAW Women's title for a while now. The last time she held the coveted championship was way back in mid-2018. She had a brief run with the title before losing it to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018.

In an interview with News 18 last year, Bliss acknowledged the fact that it had been quite a long time since she last held a singles Women's title belt. Here's what she said:

“First and foremost, Asuka and I are going to work on becoming the women’s tag team champions. It has been almost four years since I held an individual title and I think it has been four years too long. It is really important to face the challenges that are in front of you. In work and in life, there are things that do not always go according to plan and you have to face them head-on and know that things are always going to get better,” said Bliss."

As per the latest reports, Bliss might face Belair for the RAW Women's title at the Royal Rumble PLE. If the match does indeed happen, it remains to be seen if she finally manages to win the RAW Women's title once again.

