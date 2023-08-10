Alexa Bliss makes a heartwarming request to fans for her birthday

Alexa Bliss has made a request to fans for her birthday today. She shared a post on her Twitter, telling fans about what her friends had done and asking them to share the post.

Alexa Bliss is well noted for being extremely caring about animals. She has always been vocal on social media about saving them.

The WWE star shared a GoFundMe link on her Twitter, telling her fans that her friends had created a page for her birthday this year to raise money for donations to the Saving Huey Foundation.

The charity is an animal rescue that Alexa Bliss is known to favor.

"For my bday this year - my friends created a #GoFundMe to raise $$ for donations for #SavingHueyFoundation !! We all know how much I love saving Huey & what they do for animals - Please share!!" she wrote.

Alexa Bliss' friends started the GoFundMe for her

The GoFundMe was started by her friends, who also said that it was their way of giving her a gift that would be different from all the others she'd be getting at her baby shower.

They added that no one was obligated to donate.

"We all love Lexi and her B-Day is coming up! We all know she’ll get a ton of Baby Gifts this year at showers so we wanted to surprise her by going another route. She LOVES the Saving Huey Charity to help injured, hurt, or abandoned animals. She is always trying to help them raise funds. So this idea is her friends putting a donation together in her name. No one is obligated and it’s simply an idea to do something together for something she loves deeply."

Bliss has been gone from WWE due to her pregnancy and has commented on taking time away to bond with her baby after she gives birth.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the star a very happy birthday!

