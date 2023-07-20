Alexa Bliss shares an unfortunate update about her WWE future

Alexa Bliss has taken time away from WWE in recent months due to her pregnancy. She has shared an update now about her future in WWE and when she might return to the ring.

The star is married to Ryan Cabrera, and the two are expecting a child. In their recent gender reveal party, Alexa Bliss and Cabrera announced that they were having a girl. They broke open a guitar revealing the pink dust inside, enjoying the moment.

Speaking to The Messenger, Bliss spoke about her return to the ring and when she thinks she will be able to get back to WWE. The star admitted that she would unfortunately not be able to bounce back to WWE as soon as she hoped. Little Miss Bliss said that she was going to work out and do what was needed to get back into in-ring shape for a return.

While the former SmackDown Women's Champion is hoping for a quick return, naturally, she will put her baby and her health first. So fans will likely have to wait till next year to see Alexa in the ring again.

Bliss also wanted to spend the first few months bonding with her baby before she would even think about coming back to the ring.

“I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope. I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work.”

Alexa had also spoken about the need to spend some time away from the company instead of rushing back so she could re-invent her character and give the audience some time to miss her.

Alexa Bliss recently appeared on a show with other WWE stars

Alexa Bliss also appeared recently with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and many others as part of The Weakest Link.

C.O.D.C.H.R.I.S.T @Codchrist89 You thought the WWE Weakest Link will be crazy we still have the Family Feud to get too on July 30th pic.twitter.com/VFO4uwdBZ2

The show is a general knowledge quiz, where the contestants take turns answering the questions. The episode was probably filmed at an earlier time.

For the moment, fans will have to wait longer for the star's eventual return to WWE.