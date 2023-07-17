Absent star appears alongside Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at non-WWE show

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair recently appeared at a non-WWE show alongside missing star Alexa Bliss.

Bliss has been absent from WWE action since the Royal Rumble this year. Her last match was against Bianca Belair on January 28 for the RAW Women's Championship, where Bliss lost. Since then, she hasn't been seen on television. It was later revealed that she took time off wrestling because of her pregnancy.

A fan recently posted a video in which Bliss was seen on the Weakest Link show alongside Belair and Lynch.

"Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss on the Weakest Link," the fan wrote.

Alexa Bliss has already made a huge name for herself in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the RAW Women's Championship three times, SmackDown Women's Championship two times, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss gave an update on her pregnancy on Instagram

Alexa Bliss has been out of action for a while now, and there are no signs of her returning anytime soon, as her due date is in December. However, the former RAW Women's Champion recently posted an update on her pregnancy via an Instagram story.

Bliss posted a photo on her Instagram story and wrote that she isn't used to this baby bump, but is working on something magical. You can check out the photo here.

"Not the body I’m used to. But I’m working on something pretty magical in there."

Fans want to see Bliss come back better than ever and compete as soon as she can after becoming a mother. Only time will tell how long she will be out of action from the Stamford-based promotion.

