Alexa Bliss makes an interesting revelation after missing tonight's WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss missed this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, leading to concerns among her fans about her well-being. Little Miss Bliss has now given an update on the same via her Twitter.

Replying to a fan's concerned tweet about her, Bliss thanked him and replied that she's fine. However, she did not comment on whether she'll be back next week.

I’m fine , thank you ! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021

In another major update, she interestingly revealed that she was in fact in Oklahoma city tonight, the venue for tonight's Monday Night RAW. This has led to fans wondering the reason behind her missing the show even after being in the same city. WWE has not given any official update on this situation, as of the writing of this article.

Oklahoma City is nice, but I’m ready to get back home 🏡✈️ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021

Alexa Bliss has set her sights on the RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Last week on the Red brand, Alexa Bliss made it clear that she is coming after the RAW Women's Championship, currently held by Charlotte Flair. The Queen won the title at SummerSlam 2021 by defeating the former champion Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match.

With this, she is now one step closer to breaking her father and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles.

Fans were expecting Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to build their feud on RAW this week, possibly leading to a title match at Extreme Rules 2021. However, Flair faced Nia Jax on this week's episode. To everyone's shock, Jax picked up a clean victory over the RAW Women's Champion, pinning her.

This victory could now mean that she enters the RAW Women's Championship scene and faces Flair for the title soon, possibly at Extreme Rules next month. It is to be seen what that means for Bliss going forward.

