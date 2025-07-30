Alexa Bliss makes surprising claim about current tag team partner

Alexa Bliss is currently paired with former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on Friday Night SmackDown. Little Miss Bliss recently made a surprising claim about The Queen.Bliss and Flair are currently scheduled to challenge The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. However, the two stars have entered the squared circle as opponents on several occasions in the past, including a RAW Women's Title Match at Extreme Rules 2021.During a unique &quot;Netflix roller coaster&quot; interview, Alexa Bliss was asked to name a star she would like to wrestle again. In response, the 33-year-old noted that although Charlotte Flair is her tag team partner now, she really liked having matches against the latter.&quot;Well, she's my tag partner right now, but I really like having matches against Charlotte Flair,&quot; she said. You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEx-WWE writer points out a major issue with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's pairingWrestling veteran Vince Russo opened up to share his opinion on WWE's booking of Charlotte and Alexa as a tag team.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown earlier this month, Russo opined that the wrestling brought the two together in order to turn Charlotte Flair babyface. However, the former WWE head writer pointed out that there was no explanation for Bliss trying to join forces with The Queen. He asked the wrestling promotion to give a reason for it.&quot;This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something, man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something. Give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it,&quot; he said.You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:Flair and Bliss continue to receive warm applause from the crowd every week. It will be interesting to see if they can win their first title as a tag team at The Biggest Party of the Summer.