  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss makes surprising claim about current tag team partner

Alexa Bliss makes surprising claim about current tag team partner

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:15 GMT
Alexa Bliss (Pictures Courtesy: WWE.com)
Alexa Bliss (Pictures Courtesy: WWE.com)

Alexa Bliss is currently paired with former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on Friday Night SmackDown. Little Miss Bliss recently made a surprising claim about The Queen.

Ad

Bliss and Flair are currently scheduled to challenge The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. However, the two stars have entered the squared circle as opponents on several occasions in the past, including a RAW Women's Title Match at Extreme Rules 2021.

During a unique "Netflix roller coaster" interview, Alexa Bliss was asked to name a star she would like to wrestle again. In response, the 33-year-old noted that although Charlotte Flair is her tag team partner now, she really liked having matches against the latter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, she's my tag partner right now, but I really like having matches against Charlotte Flair," she said.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below:

Ad

Ex-WWE writer points out a major issue with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's pairing

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo opened up to share his opinion on WWE's booking of Charlotte and Alexa as a tag team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown earlier this month, Russo opined that the wrestling brought the two together in order to turn Charlotte Flair babyface. However, the former WWE head writer pointed out that there was no explanation for Bliss trying to join forces with The Queen. He asked the wrestling promotion to give a reason for it.

Ad
"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something, man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something. Give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it," he said.
Ad

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

youtube-cover

Flair and Bliss continue to receive warm applause from the crowd every week. It will be interesting to see if they can win their first title as a tag team at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications