Alexa Bliss makes surprising claim about her future with Charlotte Flair in WWE

Alexa Bliss made a surprising admission about her future with Charlotte Flair in WWE. The veteran teamed with Flair to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship during Night One of SummerSlam 2025.In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Little Miss Bliss discussed teaming up with Charlotte Flair and made an interesting claim about their future as a tag team. She teased the return of supernatural elements to her character and suggested that Flair could portray Lilly in real life. Bliss regularly carries around a doll named Lilly on television.&quot;One thing I've always said about my character is that it's always evolving. I do have my next idea already for my character, but right now my character's not friends with Charlotte. And that's been a lot of fun, and who knows, maybe Charlotte will become the next Lilly,&quot; she said.Bliss also revealed that she believes Chelsea Green would be a great selection to play Lilly as well.“We've actually had a lot of people pitch to be the real life Lilly. For me, I like keeping Lilly as something that's a little more mysterious. I like not putting a face to the name, but if the time ever came when they're like, ‘Hey, we need to make Lilly come alive.’ I think Chelsea would be the perfect fit,&quot; she added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam last night.WWE legend reacts to Alexa Bliss' victory at SummerSlam 2025Wrestling legend Ric Flair reacted to his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss winning the Women's Tag Team Championship during Night One of SummerSlam.The Nature Boy took to social media following Flair and Bliss' victory over The Judgment Day to praise the new champions. He noted that they had an incredible match at SummerSlam, and you can check out his message below.&quot;Congratulations To The Ladies @MsCharlotteWWE and @AlexaBliss_WWE! You Are Now The World [sic] Tag Team Champions! Incredible Match! WOOOOO! #SummerSlam,&quot; Flair wrote.It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as Women's Tag Team Champions.