"I didn’t think I was going to be drafted" - Alexa Bliss opens up about her move to the main roster

Alexa Bliss has had quite the run on the WWE main roster.

While Little Miss Bliss didn't necessarily achieve a lot during her time in the black and gold brand of NXT, her career on RAW and SmackDown over the years has seen her win countless championships and become a bonafide WWE Superstar.

Alexa Bliss recently sat down with WWE on BT Sport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her call-up to the WWE main roster during the 2016 draft, Bliss revealed that she didn't think she was going to be drafted because she didn't think it was her turn:

"It was a very special moment for sure. Because I didn't think I was going to be drafted," Alexa Bliss revealed. "I didn't think that it was my turn. And I was in that moment where I was in NXT for three years, all these people that I had started training with had already been called to the roster. And I just didn't think that -- part of me thought it would never be my turn. And to have that moment was super special. (...) I remember the first thing I did is I texted my mom. I was like, I'm doing it. We did it."

Alexa Bliss reveals her on-screen character helps give her confidence to perform in front of crowds

Bliss might be one of the most popular and charismatic members of the WWE roster. But believe it or not, what we see on television is very different from her real life persona.

Little Miss Bliss recently revealed on social media that her real self is socially awkward and quiet, which is a far cry from the character we see every week on Monday Night RAW:

"Fun fact - When I'm "Alexa bliss" I can talk to whoever & Infront of a crowd... Lexi - very socially awkward & I don't like attention - very quiet unless I'm with close friends lol," Bliss said in a tweet.

Alexa Bliss is currently on the RAW brand fighting for the right to earn another shot at the RAW Women's Championship. Given her determination and popularity, it seems only a matter of time before she is back on top of WWE's Women's division.

