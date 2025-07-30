Alexa Bliss opens up about potentially joining Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts about potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. Little Miss Bliss will be competing in a title match this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

In an interview with Fox News, Bliss was asked about potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE television. The veteran noted that anything was possible and suggested that she could work with the faction someday.

"I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it. Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen," she said.

Alexa Bliss stated that she was having fun in her tag team with Charlotte Flair, but will always have a connection to Bray Wyatt.

"Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know," she added. [H/T: Fox News]

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be challenging The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez this weekend at WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Vince Russo praises WWE's production after Alexa Bliss got busted open on SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo complimented the company's production team after Alexa Bliss was busted open on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Roxanne Perez defeated the 33-year-old this past Friday night on the blue brand. The former champion went for a Twisted Bliss outside the ring but got busted open during the move. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo praised the production crew for focusing on Alexa Bliss and thought it was well done.

"Let's give them credit here, too. What happened was, because she got busted open, somebody on the scene said, 'Let's do a live shot.' That's not written in. They did that. That's what I'm talking about, bro. That's the extra step. As soon as I saw that, I was like, okay, now we're doing something. She got busted up. Let's get the camera, get the crew, let's shoot something live. That's what I'm talking about, Mac." [14:48 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair can capture the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

