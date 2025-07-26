WWE goes off-script during Alexa Bliss' SmackDown match, wrestling veteran claims: "That's not written in" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo lauded the company for innovative camera work during Alexa Bliss' match. The star had a match on SmackDown this week.
Bliss was in action this week against one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez. As the action heated up, Alexa Bliss was about to execute Twisted Bliss on her opponent when Rodriguez attacked Flair. The chaos outside the ring allowed Roxanne to roll up Alexa for the win. Little Miss Bliss took some rough shots and was busted open during the encounter.
During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo lauded the production team for their quick thinking. He noted that when Bliss got busted open during the match, the production crew decided to focus on that to make the action seem real. The veteran writer felt it was a refreshing change from the mundane weekly programming.
"Let's give them credit here, too. What happened was, because she got busted open, somebody on the scene said, 'Let's do a live shot.' That's not written in. They did that. That's what I'm talking about, bro. That's the extra step. As soon as I saw that, I was like, okay, now we're doing something. She got busted up. Let's get the camera, get the crew, let's shoot something live. That's what I'm talking about, Mac." [14:48 onwards]
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam next weekend.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE