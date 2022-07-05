"Sometimes you have to step away" - Alexa Bliss opens up about the reasons for WWE hiatus in 2021

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss is grateful for her time away from WWE.

Alexa Bliss lost a match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules back in September 2021. Following that loss, Bliss disappeared from television and didn't return until six months later at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Little Miss Bliss was a recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her recent time away from WWE, Bliss said that sometimes you just have to step away and find a balance so you can return later with a fresh mind:

"Sometimes you have to step away," Alexa Bliss said. "Because right before I left after Extreme Rules where I was so constantly getting my brain going with ideas for the next thing that I wasn't able to sleep. I get so consumed in my work that I have to force myself to step away. So it was really good for me to step away, plan my wedding and not feel overwhelmed and then come back with a fresh mind."

Bliss went on to explain that it's important for someone like her to have a break every once in a while, as she's prone to becoming obsessive:

"And for me, I need that because I have a very obsessive personality, especially when it comes to anything that I am hands-on with. So for me, it was great. It was very refreshing. I needed it. And it was nice to have six months of life outside of WWE and then learn how to bring that into WWE and get that balance." [21:10 - 22:25]

Beyond watching RAW and SmackDown, Alexa Bliss disconnected from wrestling during her time away

When asked if she kept up with WWE during her time away, Bliss admitted that beyond watching RAW and SmackDown, she really didn't. The RAW Superstar said she needed the time to disconnect from everything in order to avoid frying her brain:

"I remember there was a main roster person that came back to NXT a long time ago, and we asked him what's the secret to longevity? And he said disconnecting. He said because we all become so consumed with work, it can fry your brain pretty much. You can get overwhelmed. So he says whenever he's not on the road, he disconnects fully, so you come to work with a clear mind. And that was kind of my mentality for these six months to disconnect and then come back with a clear mind and kind of close that chapter of the playground Alexa and open this new chapter of what I am now." [22:23 - 23:40]

While Alexa Bliss continues to evolve her latest character, it will be very interesting to see what direction WWE takes her in the weeks ahead.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Out of Character with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you miss Alexa Bliss while she was away from WWE programming? Yes No 1 votes so far