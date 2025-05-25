Alexa Bliss pitches new nickname after failing to join Wyatt Sicks

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has seemingly pitched a new nickname for herself in a recent social media update. Contrary to a lot of speculations, The Five Feet of Fury was nowhere to be seen during Wyatt Sicks' highly anticipated SmackDown debut this past Friday night.

The mysterious faction was moved to the blue brand from Monday Night RAW during the transfer window before the Netflix premiere. However, the group's SmackDown debut was delayed, reportedly due to Bo Dallas' injury. The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE television last Friday to take out multiple tag teams.

The Stamford-based promotion had dropped multiple teases suggesting Alexa Bliss' addition to the Wyatt Sicks. However, the 33-year-old was not seen with the stable on the night of their return. Earlier today, the former WWE Women's Champion took to her Instagram account to share an introductory message and refer to herself as "the prettiest poison."

"'I'm the prettiest poison you've ever seen' … Hi, I'm Alexa. 😈," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran believes Chelsea Green should have won recent WWE match instead of Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss won a Triple Threat match against Chelsea Green and Michin last week on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently explained why The Hot Mess should have emerged victorious instead.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, the veteran noted that Chelsea Green's participation in the Money in the Bank Ladder match would have been more interesting. Russo opined that the presence of The Secret Hervice would have made the story more compelling.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Following the loss, Chelsea Green challenged Zelina Vega for the WWE Women's United States Championship at the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Unfortunately, the Canadian star failed to reclaim the title she lost to Vega last month on SmackDown.

