Reason why Alexa Bliss should have lost on WWE SmackDown explained by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE's next premium live event, Money in the Bank, is just around the corner, and things are heating up ahead of the June 7 event. This week's episode of RAW saw Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley join Alexa Bliss in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

Bliss punched her ticket to the event by winning a Triple Threat Match against Chelsea Green and Michin during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that Chelsea Green should've won the match instead of Bliss. According to the veteran, the story would have been more interesting if The Hot Mess had been in the Ladder Match, with her Secret Hervice helping the Canadian win the contest.

Ad

Trending

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Chelsea Green was among the fan favorites to win the briefcase last year, and her table spot at the event gained her a massive fan following. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team gives the former Women's US Champion another opportunity to book her spot in the gimmick match.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More