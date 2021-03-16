Alexa Bliss posts first reaction to facing Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane 

Alexa Bliss has just posted a tweet reacting to her upcoming Fastlane 2021 match against WWE legend Randy Orton.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss made it clear that she wasn't going to leave Orton's life easily. Bliss then hinted that the duo would face off at the upcoming WWE Fastlane event.

Alexa Bliss has now finally posted her first reaction to competing in a match against Randy Orton at Fastlane. Alexa Bliss seemingly hinted that she would leave Orton seething in pain come Fastlane in a cryptic tweet.

Check out her tweet below:

Sticky souls and sticky lives, lofty goals compel your lies. Now it’s time for my favorite game, a game

Of truth through inflicting pain 😈 pic.twitter.com/ksN0qscX3o — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 16, 2021

Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss have been feuding for months now

Ever since Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC 2020, Alexa Bliss has made it a point to make his life a living hell. Bliss first threw a fireball on Orton's face, forcing him to wear a mask to hide his burns.

Alexa Bliss then forced Orton to cough up a thick, black liquid on RAW, and The Viper has finally had enough. After Alexa Bliss challenged Orton to a match at Fastlane on tonight's RAW, the former WWE Champion appeared in a backstage interview and said that he would take Bliss out of his life at the pay-per-view.

Alexa Bliss has been teasing the return of The Fiend for a long time now. Many fans are speculating that The Fiend will finally make his long-awaited return to WWE at the Fastlane pay-per-view and will interfere in the Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton match.

Advertisement

This would then result in both Superstars feuding on the Road to WrestleMania 37, where the WWE Universe will finally be treated to a big payoff that will mark the end of The Fiend and Orton's months-long rivalry.

What do you think will happen at Fastlane when Alexa Bliss goes toe to toe with Randy Orton in an intergender match?

Do you think The Fiend will finally come back to WWE at the upcoming pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments.