Alexa Bliss posts heartwarming Valentine's Day picture amid WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss was one of the numerous WWE superstars who shared their Valentine's Day photographs on social media. She posted a heartwarming picture of herself with her husband to mark the occasion.

The former RAW Women's Champion tied the knot with singer Ryan Cabrera in April last year. The duo dated for a year before finally getting engaged in November 2020.

Little Miss Bliss has been away from WWE programming since her match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. After the match, she announced that she'll be taking some time off due to undisclosed reasons. Amid the hiatus, Bliss posted a heartwarming picture with Ryan Cabrera. The couple was seen celebrating Valentine's Day.

Alexa Bliss could reunite with Bray Wyatt upon her WWE return

Alexa Bliss has a dark history with Bray Wyatt in WWE. The duo formed an alliance during the 'pandemic era' which ended in Wyatt's match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, where Bliss betrayed the former Universal Champion.

The Eater of the Worlds has made his presence felt during Bliss' segments and matches on multiple occasions. Uncle Howdy also recently appeared during Alexa's match against Bianca Belair on RAW. The duo's presence led to a subtle change in character for Little Miss Bliss. Uncle Howdy once again appeared on the TV screen after Bliss' loss against Belair at Royal Rumble. It appears that Wyatt and Alexa could once again reunite down the line.

Bray Wyatt also talked about working with Alexa Bliss during his post-match interview at the Royal Rumble media scrum. The former Universal Champion stated that a reunion is inevitable in the near future:

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable, I'm sure of that," said Wyatt. (11:48-12:06)

Alexa Bliss has been a mainstay on WWE programming since making her main roster debut. However, it will be interesting to see what the company will have in store for the 31-year-old star upon her return.

