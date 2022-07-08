"He’s just so good"- Alexa Bliss praises former WWE Champion

Alexa Bliss gave massive praise to former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt in her recent chat with Metro.co.uk.

Little Miss Bliss and Bray Wyatt's pairing on WWE TV received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. While many fans tuned in every week to keep up with the angle, others felt that it was too over-the-top.

Wyatt was released by WWE last year but still has many admirers in the company, with Bliss being one of them. While speaking with Metro.co.uk, Bliss heaped major praise on Wyatt:

"Everyone wanted to work with Windham, he’s just so good and so creatively genius. He put so much effort into his craft, and for me it was, how do I create something alongside him without lowering his integrity, lowering his character, lowering his stuff? Because you have to try to rise to the occasion instead of bringing the other person down to match your level I really tried in that sense to at least do his character justice… He’s the best!" - said Bliss. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE, while there's no update on Wyatt's future

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE TV in May following a brief hiatus. Over the past six years, Bliss has established herself as one of the most successful female stars of all time. She has won numerous title belts and has also held the Money In The Bank briefcase. Bliss is set to be a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Wyatt hasn't stepped back into the squared circle ever since he was let go by WWE. Replying to fans on his Instagram, he opened up on a possible return to the ring and hinted that he would make a return somewhere down the line. He also shared an update on his health and stated that he's never been healthier, physically or mentally.

