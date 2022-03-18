Alexa Bliss provides unfortunate update on her in-ring WWE return

Alexa Bliss recently spoke about a possible in-ring return to WWE in reply to a fan.

Bliss has been missing from action, last appearing at Elimination Chamber 2022. Unfortunately, this was her first match since September 2021, where she lost to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. After the match, Charlotte tore Bliss' doll Lilly, which caused the latter to have a meltdown.

While backstage segments showed Bliss on her "Journey back to RAW," in the end, she returned at Elimination Chamber and left after Bianca Belair's victory. Fans are wondering when Alexa Bliss will return for good.

Bliss was asked the question directly on Twitter. She replied her WWE return isn't up to her.

Naturally, WWE officials and management decide when stars will get to perform. Unfortunately for Bliss, she's now on the sideline for an extended period. Bliss' answer indicates it's not an injury keeping her out, and she can't do anything to rush her return.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has a history of injuries

Alexa Bliss has suffered multiple injuries throughout her WWE career. The concussions she suffered sidelined her from in-ring action for a long time.

Speaking about injuries she suffered, Alexa Bliss said while fans criticized WWE, Vince McMahon and other officials took the utmost caution with their stars' health. She revealed what the WWE Chairman told her after her injuries:

"WWE takes care of us 100%. We all are in a contract, and anything that happens inside the ring, WWE takes care of. Our health is 100% priority; our health and safety is 100% priority...Unfortunately, we're living in the middle of a cancel culture, where people try to start rumors and make their assumptions of things. There has never been a time where I've ever felt uncomfortable being in the ring, or ever felt forced about being in the ring. Even when I was injured, I had concussions, and Vince said, 'Alright, well we're going to send you to the best specialists there are,' and he did, and I saw a concussion specialist, and they went above and beyond to take care of me. I know everyone feels that way."

Hopefully, fans will see Alexa Bliss make an in-ring return soon.

Edited by Abhinav Singh