Alexa Bliss pushes for first time ever match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss scored an impressive win on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Five Feet of Fury has now pushed for a singles bout against one of her opponents in the qualifying match.

The 33-year-old wrestled Michin and former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green for an opportunity to compete in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Bliss ended the contest by nailing The Hot Mess with a Sister Abigail for the pinfall.

After the show, Michin posted a picture from the match and noted she hoped to meet Alexa Bliss inside the squared circle again. The latter took to Instagram stories to reshare the former Mia Yim's post to push for the bout. If it happens, it will be a "first-time-ever" as the two stars have never wrestled with each other in a singles match before.

"Let's do it🙌🙌🙌🙌," she wrote.

WWE legend believes Alexa Bliss joining the Wyatt Sicks will make perfect sense

WWE has dropped several teases about Alexa Bliss potentially aligning herself with the Wyatt Sicks. Wrestling legend Matt Hardy strongly believes the union will eventually happen.

In an earlier edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran said that Alexa Bliss joining the Wyatt Sicks would make perfect sense. Hardy mentioned that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion was closely tied to Bray Wyatt. He also pointed out that Bliss paid tribute to The Fiend on her return to the squared circle earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that, even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

You can check out Matt Hardy's comments in the video below:

The Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their first appearance of 2025. It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based company has for the mysterious faction.

