Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton send warnings to each other ahead of WWE Fastlane

Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton sent stern warnings to each other on Twitter, mere days before their much-awaited encounter at WWE Fastlane 2021.

Last night on WWE RAW, Bliss stated that Orton would have to take her out of his life if he wanted her gone and declared that the duo would face off at Fastlane. Orton later accepted the challenge, and WWE made the intergender match official soon after.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a tweet promoting the upcoming battle, to which Randy Orton responded, sending a warning to Alexa Bliss. Orton posted a photo in which he can be seen delivering a devastating RKO to Bliss, hinting at what's in store for her on Sunday.

Bliss wasn't one to let Orton get away with it and posted a photo in response. Bliss posted a visual of Orton screaming in pain immediately after she had launched a fireball on his face on a previous RAW. Check out the entire exchange below:

Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss have become arch-rivals

Alexa Bliss wasn't happy with what happened at TLC 2020 between Randy Orton and The Fiend. Soon after The Viper burned The Fiend alive, Bliss began hinting that he would return for payback on Orton.

Ever since then, Bliss has been playing mind games with the former WWE Champion, and it seems like he has had enough.

Sticky souls and sticky lives, lofty goals compel your lies. Now it’s time for my favorite game, a game

Of truth through inflicting pain 😈 pic.twitter.com/ksN0qscX3o — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 16, 2021

Randy Orton wants Alexa Bliss out of his life, and all he needs to do to make it happen is to put her down for good at Fastlane. What he probably doesn't know is that The Fiend might be lurking around somewhere very close, and could even re-appear.

It looks like fans will get to see Orton take on a returning Fiend at WrestleMania 37, but first, he needs to take care of Alexa Bliss. It remains to be seen whether The Fiend will interfere at Fastlane and resume his feud with Orton. What do you think? Sound off in the comments.