Alexa Bliss reacts to being called 'poor' for not paying $8 for Twitter Blue

Alexa Bliss clapped back at a troll in her latest tweet shortly after getting her blue checkmark back on Twitter.

The WWE Superstar recently reacted to Twitter removing her blue checkmark, and trolls attacked her for not paying $8 to keep the verified sign on her handle. Last night, Bliss and many other celebrities got their blue checkmarks back. Bliss reacted to the same and called the entire situation 'weird.'

A troll replied to Alexa Bliss' tweet and referred to her as a poor, suffering celeb.

"Elon set up "donate to poor suffering celebs who can't afford blue". Someone probably donated, so you can eat tomorrow."

Thundercat 🇨🇦🇷🇺 @Thundercattttt0 @AlexaBliss_WWE Elon set up "donate to poor suffering celebs who can't afford blue". Someone probably donated, so you can eat tomorrow. @AlexaBliss_WWE Elon set up "donate to poor suffering celebs who can't afford blue". Someone probably donated, so you can eat tomorrow.

Bliss was quick at clapping back at the tweet, and here's what she wrote:

"Thank GOODNESS!!! Bc we ALL knew the point I was really making with this whole nonsense was about the …8 bucks."

Alexa Bliss' response received big praise from her fans

Bliss' fans responded to her reply tweet with a bunch of encouraging comments. Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestling Winos Podcast @WrestlingWinos @AlexaBliss_WWE Lol I adore you Lexi! I know were you were coming from, people just want an excuse now a days to make a big deal and twist your words for nothing, 🥰 it’s a shame really. @AlexaBliss_WWE Lol I adore you Lexi! I know were you were coming from, people just want an excuse now a days to make a big deal and twist your words for nothing, 🥰 it’s a shame really.

Kris (Titus) @titus757 I could be as rich as Elon himself and I wouldn’t be paying that just off principle. @AlexaBliss_WWE I’ll never understand the ‘you can’t afford the $8?’ takeI could be as rich as Elon himself and I wouldn’t be paying that just off principle. @AlexaBliss_WWE I’ll never understand the ‘you can’t afford the $8?’ take 😂 I could be as rich as Elon himself and I wouldn’t be paying that just off principle.

ash 🌷 @bIissfit @AlexaBliss_WWE trolls are so ridiculous, i’ve seen so many accounts impersonating you and following us blissfits, so glad you’ve got the check mark so people don’t get scammed @AlexaBliss_WWE trolls are so ridiculous, i’ve seen so many accounts impersonating you and following us blissfits, so glad you’ve got the check mark so people don’t get scammed

Here's hoping that Bliss getting her blue checkmark back will result in fewer people getting scammed by catfishers. Over the past few years, Bliss has made numerous requests to her fans to be wary of catfish accounts who pretend to be her on social media.

Such fake accounts lure gullible fans into their traps and scam them for money. The victims end up giving money to these scammers, believing that they are talking to real celebrities. Bliss losing her checkmark would have allowed many catfish accounts to take advantage of the situation.

What are your thoughts on this entire fiasco? Do you think Bliss and other big names getting their blue checkmarks back is the right call?

