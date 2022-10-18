"I hate that I have to KEEP saying this"- WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss sends a warning to fans on Twitter 

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter last night to warn her fans about catfishers and scammers on social media.

Bliss is one of the most famous female WWE Superstars in history. She has done it all in the ring and is one of the most decorated female stars of the modern era. The former women's champion boasts a massive fan following across major social media handles.

Popularity on such a level comes with drawbacks, including catfishers. Catfishing is the act of creating a fake persona online to trick unsuspecting people and get money out of them. Over the years, Bliss has revealed that there have been several instances of scammers tricking people into believing that they were speaking to her.

Bliss sent a warning to her fans once again on Twitter. Here's what she had to say in her tweet:

"I hate that I have to KEEP saying this. I only have ONE acct on Twitter, IG & Tik Tok. I DO NOT talk to people on google hangouts or any “perosnal pages” or “perosnal #” if you think you are talking to me I PROMISE YOU you are not. & I would never ask for $ or gift cards."

In another tweet, she told fans to cut off all communication with someone if they claimed to be her.

Alexa Bliss encountered another gullible fan hours after sending a warning on Twitter

Little Miss Bliss boasts almost two million followers on Twitter. With such a massive fan following, there are always a few people who don't pay heed to warnings and end up getting tricked by scammers.

Mere hours after she posted her warning, a fan seemingly hinted that they knew her. Check out Alexa Bliss' response to them below:

Alexa Bliss has previously opened up about catfishers pretending to be her online to trick people out of their hard-earned cash. The former RAW Women's Champion made it clear that she only has one Twitter and one Instagram account.

Sportskeeda urges pro wrestling fans to be wary of scammers who pretend to be their favorite wrestlers online and attempt to scam them.

