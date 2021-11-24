"I hate that I have to repeat this"- Alexa Bliss sends a message to her fans

Alexa Bliss has tweeted a message to her fans, warning them not to fall for people pretending to be her on social media.

The former Women's Champion has been dealing with crazy fans for a long time. Some folks pretend to be Bliss on social media and fool gullible people into thinking they are chatting with the WWE Superstar.

Alexa Bliss has now posted a tweet warning her fans not to pay heed to catfishers, impersonating her on social media handles like Google Hangouts. She clarified that she only has a single official Twitter account/Instagram handle.

"For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much. This is my only acct & I only have 1 IG," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss's message to fans was much needed after what recently happened with Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular wrestlers of the modern era with a huge social media fanbase. She has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss was harassed by a fan who tweeted that he was going to make a trip to her home and also stated that she should leave her fiance Ryan Cabrera.

As for catfishers, fans recently found out how far things can go when people fall for it. Seth Rollins' attacker was scammed by someone pretending to be the WWE Superstar, and it all led to him jumping Rollins on RAW.

Sportskeeda is urging wrestling fans to be aware of catfishers who pretend to be their favorite wrestlers on social media in an attempt to scam them.

We're providing links to Alexa Bliss' official Twitter and Instagram handles for easy access and urging fans not to fall for any other handles pretending to be her.

