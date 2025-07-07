Alexa Bliss reacts to Charlotte Flair's message ahead of major WWE title match

Alexa Bliss reacted to an interesting message from Charlotte Flair ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Bliss and Flair will be competing in a title match at Evolution 2025.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand, Flair took to Instagram to share several photos from SmackDown. She also shared some throwback photos with Alexa Bliss and other stars, and you can check them out in the Instagram post below.

"From the ashes….. 🐦‍🔥 ps. on fire 😉🔥," she wrote.

Alexa Bliss responded to Flair's post with some emojis. Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill also reacted to the post and noted that the veteran was "always fire." You can check out the reactions in the image below.

Bliss and Cargill react to the veteran's message ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair on Instagram]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane last month on WWE RAW.

Roxanne Perez will be serving as Morgan's replacement and will be defending the title alongside Rodriguez in a Fatal Four-Way match this Sunday at WWE Evolution. Charlotte Flair and Bliss picked up a victory on the June 30 edition of SmackDown to earn their way into the title match at the PLE this weekend.

Former WWE writer comments on Charlotte Flair being paired with Alexa Bliss

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair being paired with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that the company was trying to turn Flair babyface. He noted that the company failed to explain on WWE television as to why the two stars decided to work together.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [From 14:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Flair and Bliss can capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution this Sunday night.

