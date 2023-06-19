Alexa Bliss reacts to deranged fan's threat that she will have her baby in jail

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has responded to a crazy fan who made serious accusations against her.

Bliss is one of the most popular WWE Superstars from the current crop. She boasts a massive fan following, and there are bound to be a few crazy ones among them. A Bliss fan was recently scammed of his money by a catfisher who pretended to be the WWE Superstar.

The catfishing victim is convinced that he was scammed by Bliss. He targeted Alexa Bliss on Twitter and sent her a barrage of threatening messages. He even threatened her with arrest and jail time if she didn't return his money.

Brian Smith @Smith__smith_ @AlexaBliss_WWE So who needs proof, the court ? That's who, but if she pays me back , she won't need to have that baby in jail. @AlexaBliss_WWE So who needs proof, the court ? That's who, but if she pays me back , she won't need to have that baby in jail.

Brian Smith @Smith__smith_ @AlexaBliss_WWE Also I'm pretty sure you are Ryan Cabrera, an not his pregnant (not wife) who is at home asleep . But just to prove you aren't a total scammer . Let us see that legal marriage license @AlexaBliss_WWE Also I'm pretty sure you are Ryan Cabrera, an not his pregnant (not wife) who is at home asleep . But just to prove you aren't a total scammer . Let us see that legal marriage license

Bliss had had enough and finally gave her response to the scam victim. Check out her message below:

"Sir. You are one of the people my last tweet was directed to. Please leave us alone. Report whoever you are talking to to the police. Because it is NOT ME. I’m sorry you got scammed by someone pretending to be me. please stop harassing."

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @Smith__smith_ Sir. You are one of the people my last tweet was directed to. Please leave us alone. Report whoever you are talking to to the police. Because it is NOT ME. I’m sorry you got scammed by someone pretending to be me. please stop harassing. @Smith__smith_ Sir. You are one of the people my last tweet was directed to. Please leave us alone. Report whoever you are talking to to the police. Because it is NOT ME. I’m sorry you got scammed by someone pretending to be me. please stop harassing.

Alexa Bliss has made multiple such requests to fans in the past

This isn't the first time that Bliss has urged fans to be wary of catfishers and scammers who pretend to be her on social media. Such catfishers prey on gullible victims who believe that they are talking to their favorite WWE Superstars and end up sending money to the scammers instead.

The victim in question was quite convinced that he talked to the real Alexa Bliss, and she even cammed him of his hard-earned money. Wrestling Twitter wasn't as polite and understanding as Bliss, though, and the scam victim even received massive backlash for harassing the former Women's Champion.

Fans have been scammed multiple times in the past by catfishers. One scam victim even went as far as attacking Seth Rollins on the entranceway on an episode of WWE RAW in late 2021.

As always, Sportskeeda urges wrestling fans not to fall for scams and never interact with catfishers who ask them to send money or gift cards.

