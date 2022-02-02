Alexa Bliss reacts after a "dissolution of marriage" notice surfaces on Twitter

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently reacted to a fake "dissolution of marriage" notice that a fan shared on Twitter.

Alexa Bliss has been dealing with creepy fans for a long time now. She has spoken up about the same on various occasions in the past but to no avail.

A fan recently shared a picture of a document that looks like a notice for dissolution of the 'marriage' between Ryan Cabrera and Bliss. The fan tagged Bliss in the tweet and asked if it was real or a case of catfishing.

Bliss made it clear that the document is fake. For those unaware, Bliss and Cabrera got engaged in late 2020 and have yet to tie the knot.

Alexa Bliss has previously warned fans about catfishers

Celebrities like Bliss have been dealing with catfishing ever since the advent of the internet.

The wrestling world has been targeted on various occasions as well. Alexa Bliss sent a message to her fans last year, warning them not to fall for catfishers on the web.

"For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much. This is my only acct & I only have 1 IG," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Bliss and Cabrera have been together for about two years now. The two lovebirds have been targeted by crazy fans in the past.

Last year, Bliss dealt with an insane fan who claimed that he was married to her and was going to "get rid" of Cabrera.

He also wrote that he was going to pay a visit to Bliss at her home in Orlando.

The tweet is no longer visible as the account was suspended from Twitter.

“Hello everyone who thinks I’m a troll, I’m not. I’m dead serious about getting rid of that piece of shit @RyanCabrera so stop calling me a F***ING TROLL! I’m not a stalker I’m a lover of Alexa bliss, I will be at her house in Orlando, Florida and pay her a little visit. #LetMeIn” wrote the fan.

Thankfully, Bliss quickly deemed the notice fake before it could garner more coverage on Twitter, as the catfisher probably intended in the first place.

