"Soooo much fun!" - Alexa Bliss reacts to being featured in popular YouTube group's new video

WWE RAW star Alexa Bliss is in Dude Perfect's new YouTube video and recently shared a clip of it on social media.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Damage CTRL in recent weeks. She battled IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in the main event of this past Monday's edition of the red brand but came up short.

Damage CTRL attacked after the match and slammed The Goddess onto a ladder. The EST defeated Bayley in a Ladder match last night at WWE Extreme Rules to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Today on Twitter, Bliss shared a clip of the new video from DudePerfect titled "Wedding stereotypes." She portrayed a disgruntled bride that beats down guests at the ceremony and you can check out the clip below:

"Check out full video on @DudePerfect YouTube channel! “Wedding stereotypes” video! Was soooo much fun! Thank you Dude Perfect!"

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE : Dude Perfect Check out full video on @DudePerfect YouTube channel! “Wedding stereotypes” video! Was soooo much fun! Thank you Dude Perfect!: Dude Perfect Check out full video on @DudePerfect YouTube channel! “Wedding stereotypes” video! Was soooo much fun! Thank you Dude Perfect! 🎥: Dude Perfect https://t.co/nyEKcsXpxS

Alexa Bliss responds to wrestling podcaster after WWE RAW

Wrestling podcaster JDfromNY206 criticized the 3-time RAW Women's Champions' involvement in the main event of last week's edition of the red brand.

He claimed that the match was not worthy of being in the main event. He added that the company shouldn't expect fans to hang around for three hours and for that match to be the culmination of the show. JD added that Alexa Bliss is currently "iceberg cold" when it comes to audience reaction.

Little Miss Bliss took to Twitter and offered a whitty response to the podcaster. The 31-year-old said "tell that to my merch sales" and then referred to the podcaster by an incorrect name:

Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE 🏻 twitter.com/brianwookiee/s… Brian @brianwookiee This clown needs to put some respect on Alexa Bliss, Alexa Bliss can main event any show for WWE she’s that talented unlike Jdfromny206 This clown needs to put some respect on Alexa Bliss, Alexa Bliss can main event any show for WWE she’s that talented unlike Jdfromny206 https://t.co/Hg8tIlbbT2 Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me. Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me. ✌🏻 twitter.com/brianwookiee/s…

Bray Wyatt returned to the company last night at Extreme Rules, and Bliss then sent out a message to her old friend. It will be interesting to see if the two reunite in WWE moving forward.

Do you think Alexa Bliss needs a character reset on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes