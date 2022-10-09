Alexa Bliss sends a three-word message to Bray Wyatt after his epic return at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 ended in the most epic way with the long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt. The wrestling world is going crazy at this return, and we now have the first reaction to this from Wyatt's former on-screen ally Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt formed an alliance in 2020, with Bliss tapping into a darker character and joining forces with The Fiend. The storyline saw some of the best acting skills, as Little Miss Bliss completely stole the show with her acting chops.

Bliss, however, turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, costing him his match against Randy Orton and ending the alliance.

While fans were expecting some sort of a feud between the two following this betrayal, it never happened, and a few months later, Wyatt was released from WWE.

Following Wyatt's chilling return tonight at WWE Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss sent him a short three-word message - "Hello, old friend." Now, it is to be seen whether these two would reignite their feud in some way.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return Alexa Bliss reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return 👀 https://t.co/lNuxzRsRA5

Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules - does he have his own faction now?

The "white rabbit" tease had fans on the edge of their seats throughout the night. The main event of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw Matt Riddle defeat Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match.

Following the match, the lights went out in the arena, and Wyatt's famous catchphrase, "He's got the whole world in his hands," started playing in loops.

Multiple characters then popped up on different parts of the arena that seemed to be the live-action versions of the puppets in the Firefly Funhouse. This has led to the fans wondering whether Wyatt now has a faction of his own and more importantly - who all will be in it?

Hemant @Sportscasmm #ExtremeRules #BrayWyatt



Full Return Entrance of Bray Wyatt



I have chills, WHAT A POP



GOOSEBUMPS. Full Return Entrance of Bray WyattI have chills, WHAT A POPGOOSEBUMPS. #ExtremeRules #BrayWyattFull Return Entrance of Bray WyattI have chills, WHAT A POP GOOSEBUMPS. https://t.co/arN4QO1TDD

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 ended with Bray Wyatt kicking open the door of the Firefly Funhouse and appearing with his trademark lantern and claiming "I'm here". The cheers and pops in the arena made this one of the best returns in recent memory.

How excited are you to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Who do you think he will go after first?

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : Do you want to see Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss form an alliance again? Yes No 0 votes