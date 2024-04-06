Alexa Bliss reacts to emotional Bray Wyatt tribute at the WWE Hall of Fame

Alexa Bliss isn't part of WrestleMania XL week in Philadelphia, but the former Women's Champion recently shared an update, making it clear that she is watching from afar.

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham were added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 as part of last night's ceremony. Bo Dallas and his sister, Mika Rotunda, delivered a stellar induction speech, honoring the U.S. Express. Dallas also made sure that he paid tribute to his late brother, Bray Wyatt, who passed away in August 2023.

WWE Deutschland's Instagram handle posted a video of Bo Dallas mentioning Wyatt during the Hall of Fame ceremony. Alexa Bliss later took to her Instagram stories to share the reel.

You can view a screenshot of Bliss' Instagram story below:

Alexa Bliss was watching the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony [Image source: Bliss' Instagram]

Bray Wyatt's Becoming Immortal documentary was released earlier this week and many stars paid tribute to the former World Champion as part of the production.

Bo Dallas was emotional throughout the documentary and shared his grief with the WWE Universe again last night while he was inducting his father and uncle into the Hall of Fame alongside his sister.

Alexa Bliss named The Fiend as her all-time favorite WWE Superstar

Bliss did some of her best work in WWE alongside Bray Wyatt when she joined The Fiend. She has complimented Wyatt numerous times since leaving his side. The former Women's Champion has made it clear that she had the best time of her career while working alongside The Eater of Worlds. She even noted that The Fiend was her favorite wrestling character.

As part of the recent documentary, WWE seemingly teased the return of Uncle Howdy, which has the rumor mill churning about the possibility of Bliss and Bo Dallas reuniting to finish the story that Wyatt was never able to complete.

Bliss welcomed her daughter into the world in December 2023 and has since returned to the gym to prepare herself for a potential WWE comeback. It appears that she could be making her return in the coming weeks, but it's unclear which brand she will join.

