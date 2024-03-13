Alexa Bliss reveals her favorite WWE matches of all time, and they feature two superstars who collectively are 15-time World Champions

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared her favorite WWE matches of all time, which feature two superstars who are collectively 15-time World Champions: Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair.

Little Miss Bliss was last seen in action at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Champion. However, she failed to grab the championship from The EST.

Since then, the 32-year-old female star has been on a hiatus, focusing on her pregnancy. On November 27 of last year, Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed a baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, into the world.

During her recent Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked The Goddess to name her favorite WWE match that she has worked in. Alexa Bliss mentioned that her WrestleMania 34 match against Nia Jax (a one-time RAW Women's Champion) and her Survivor Series 2017 match against Charlotte Flair (a 14-time Women's World Champion) are the two top matches of her professional wrestling career.

Check out Bliss' tweet below:

"Wrestlemania @LinaFanene, survivor series vs @MsCharlotteWWE," she wrote.

Even though she gave her heart and soul in the ring, Bliss failed to emerge victorious on both occasions.

Alexa Bliss highlights working with the late WWE Superstar as her favorite part of her career

Apart from having intense rivalries with Jax and Flair, The Goddess' favorite career moment was working with the former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

During the late WWE Superstar's run as The Fiend, Alexa Bliss worked closely with him. Creatives left no stone unturned to showcase the duo as the most significant characters in the company.

Taking to X, the 32-year-old star mentioned that working with Wyatt was her favorite era:

"Working with Windham - Bray Wyatt," she wrote.

Responding to a fan in the same Q&A session, Little Miss Bliss confirmed that she will to in-ring action sooner or later, but the timeline of her return remains unknown. The wrestling world will be delighted to see The Goddess back in WWE.

