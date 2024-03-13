9-time WWE champion highlights working with Bray Wyatt as favorite part of career

A nine-time WWE champion recently revealed that the late Bray Wyatt played a crucial part in her career. That would be Alexa Bliss.

Since moving to the main roster in 2016, Bliss has established herself as one of the top superstars in WWE. However, despite her numerous championship wins and accolades, it turns out that Little Miss Bliss' favorite era of her career is something other than those achievements.

In a recent tweet, the 32-year-old star revealed that her favorite era of her career was working with the late Bray Wyatt. The duo collaborated during the pandemic era from 2020-21, with Bliss aligning herself with "The Fiend" persona of Wyatt.

"Working with Windham - Bray Wyatt," Alexa Bliss shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The New Face of Fear is dearly missed by wrestling fans worldwide after his unfortunate demise last year.

Alexa Bliss recently talked about the advantages of being away from WWE

Alexa Bliss was last seen in action at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, where she failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. She has since been out of in-ring action on maternity leave.

During a recent interview, the 32-year-old star shared that staying away from television programming could have advantages for a performer. Little Miss Bliss mentioned that this time off allows them to reinvent their characters and evolve.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on TV three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," Alexa Bliss said.

Bliss is expected to make her much-awaited return later this year.

Poll : Are you excited at the prospect of Alexa Bliss returning to action? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion