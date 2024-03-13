Will Alexa Bliss ever return to WWE? Confirmed by The Goddess herself

Alexa Bliss is just one of the many superstars who have not been appearing in WWE programming for a while now, but fortunately, for positive reasons. While many doubted whether or not she would return, Little Miss Bliss finally gave fans a solid answer regarding her status in the company.

Fans last saw Alexa Bliss on WWE programming at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, wherein she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. She was not seen after the event, and in May of last year, the 32-year-old star revealed that she was pregnant. On November 27, 2023, she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed a daughter named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Despite the new roles in her life, the former RAW Women's Champion won't abandon being a superstar.

Alexa Bliss recently did a Q & A session on X/Twitter with fans where she answered various questions regarding her personal and wrestling life. Among them was a question about whether she had any plans to return, and the WWE Superstar answered with a definitive "Yep!".

Check out Bliss' tweet below:

Little Miss Bliss will certainly have a lot of interesting storylines to be a part of and a bunch of female superstars to feud with once she makes her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

What storyline was Alexa Bliss supposed to be involved with after WrestleMania 39?

Alexa Bliss on her latest WWE programming appearance

Although Alexa Bliss' latest appearance on television involved a title match against Bianca Belair, other things also occurred after they faced each other. After Bliss' defeat, an Uncle Howdy video was played that teased a possible reunion with The Goddess. From the looks of it, they were supposed to work together longer.

While speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Top Dolla, also known as AJ Francis, said there was a pitch that involved Hit Row and the late Bray Wyatt, which was supposed to happen after WrestleMania 39.

In the storyline, Hit Row would have supposedly used Rambling Rabbit's luck, causing them to win matches, but they won't return it to Wyatt. This would lead to the latter stalking them, much like what he did during his feud with LA Knight.

Dolla added that Uncle Howdy would also be involved later on, followed by B-Fab, and Alexa Bliss was penciled in to get involved as well. Wyatt liked it, and it was supposed to be the feud they would follow after The Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

When could Alexa Bliss return to WWE?

While it is still unknown when and where Alexa Bliss will return, she might have hinted about her potential WWE return. After it was announced that this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event would be in Cleveland, Ohio, Bliss replied with the first half of the O-H-I-O chant.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next with Little Miss Bliss once she returns to WWE.

