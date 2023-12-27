Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were originally set to feud with popular faction following WrestleMania 39, according to former WWE star

The WWE Universe misses Bray Wyatt, and fans wanted to see more from The Eater of Worlds during his second run with the promotion. Recently, a former star revealed that there was a major pitch made for a program between Wyatt's allies and a popular faction.

Last year, Hit Row made their comeback to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership and joined Friday Night SmackDown. A while later, Bray Wyatt also returned to the promotion when he closed the show as the final segment of the night at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Top Dolla (AJ Francis) revealed a massive pitch that Wyatt loved and wanted to do after WrestleMania 39. The storyline was inspired by Leprechaun In the Hood (Film), and Hit Row was supposed to feud with the eerie stars.

"But now, I got Rambling Rabbit, and he's a rabbit, and you know how lucky is rabbit's foot. We got good luck. At this point, we hadn't won in a while. So now, we winning matches, and things are going in our way. So then now, human Bray [Wyatt] come to us [Asking to return Rambling Rabbit and Top Dolla denies]... Now, he's like okay I didn't have to take it there. Now, the same way he was stalking LA Knight, he was going to do it with all of us [Hit Row]," Top Dolla revealed. [From 31:10 to 33:32]

Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss were also mentioned as part of the storyline.

"Until it was finally me and Rambling Rabbit. Now, we finally have to have a match but then Tehuti comes and intervenes. That's how you get Uncle Howdy in and then two of us and B-Fab intervenes and we even wrote it in there to bring Alexa [Bliss] in... It's a long storyline that ends with them obviously getting Rambling Rabbit back... They loved it, and he was talking about it and he wanted to do it after WrestleMania [39] cause at Mania he was supposed to do a thing with Bobby Lashley." [From 32:37 to 33:10]

Top Dolla wanted to add another WWE star to Hit Row

Hit Row lacked the charisma that it had when the stable was formed on WWE NXT. After the poor run on SmackDown, the members of the faction were released from the company.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Top Dolla revealed he wanted to add Odyssey Jones to the stable during their second run on WWE SmackDown under the new regime.

"I even talked about adding Omari Jahi [Odyssey Jones] to Hit Row like as muscle... So it's not a crazy thing. So we talked about adding him too."

Sadly, Dolla was released from WWE after the merger in September 2023.

