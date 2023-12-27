Hit Row was originally supposed to add 405-lb superstar, according to former WWE star

Hit Row had a decent second run with WWE when they returned to the promotion under Triple H's new regime. The faction no longer exists in the promotion on Friday Night SmackDown, but there were plans to add another member to the stable, according to a former star.

Last year, Hit Row returned to WWE without the addition of Swerve Scott, who at the time was in All Elite Wrestling as the AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Keith Lee. However, the three Superstars returned to WWE and turned Hit Row into OG3, moving forward in the promotion.

Speaking on Muscle Man Malcolm, Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis) revealed that he pitched ideas to WWE as he wanted Odyssey Jones in the faction. Ultimately, the pitch was rejected, and the stable never got a new member:

"I even talked about adding Omari Jahi [Odyssey Jones] to Hit Row like as muscle... So it's not a crazy thing. So we talked about adding him too." (From 35:38 to 36:10)

Top Dolla spoke about his health issues and the botched dive on WWE SmackDown

Top Dolla was heavily trolled on X when he attempted a botch during a number one contender's match on WWE SmackDown and ended up botching it. While the botch made Dolla a laughingstock amongst the fans, the reality behind the botch was extremely painful.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Dolla explained how he was unable to feel his feet and toes, and the botch led to him getting a medical evaluation, which revealed that he was suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy. This affected his in-ring abilities:

"But me being a big dumb idiot, I still waited a couple of weeks before I went to the doctor and got my blood sugar checked. When I got my blood sugar checked, it was 626... But I'm like at the point where I could pass out into a diabetic coma. at any time like I'm losing full sensation of my feet."

Luckily, he was able to diagnose it on time and didn't suffer any serious injuries from the botch. It will be interesting to see what Francis does next in his career in the coming year.

