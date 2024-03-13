Alexa Bliss responds to Triple H following major WWE announcement

Despite not appearing in WWE for over a year, Alexa Bliss seems enthused about the company's direction. She recently responded to a post from Paul 'Triple H' Levesque about an upcoming premium live event.

WWE's Chief Content Officer tweeted about SummerSlam 2024, which has been confirmed to take place in Cleveland, Ohio. The Game even sent a humorous message to Logan Paul after he broke the big news to the world on his ImPaulsive podcast. The current United States Champion was born close to Cleveland.

Little Miss Bliss is from the state of Ohio herself, being brought up in Columbus. She quote-tweeted Triple H's message with the first half of the O-H-I-O chant, signaling her delight at SummerSlam returning to the state.

As for the chances of an Alexa Bliss appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer, it may depend on whether she's ready to return. The five-time Women's Champion gave birth to her daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, in November 2023.

What was Alexa Bliss up to before her WWE hiatus?

WWE is a different place now compared to when Alexa Bliss made her last appearance. For starters, there is zero Vince McMahon influence in the creative process, which wasn't really the case at the start of 2023 despite Triple H taking over creative duties.

Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at last year's Royal Rumble. After the match, she was confronted by a video package of Uncle Howdy, hinting at a storyline with Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, that will never happen, as the former Universal Champion sadly passed away in August.

As one of his previous allies, Alexa Bliss reacted emotionally to Wyatt's passing. She was even planning to attend his tribute episode before travel issues unfortunately came in the way.

It remains to be seen what Little Miss Bliss will do once she returns to WWE. A big match at SummerSlam 2024 would be a good starting point.

