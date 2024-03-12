Triple H sends a message to Logan Paul following major WWE announcement

WWE is already looking ahead to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia as the calendar year has been shaping up pretty well for the promotion. Recently, Triple H sent a message to the current United States Champion Logan Paul after a major announcement.

Today, Logan Paul on ImPaulsive announced that the annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in the first week of August 2024.

After the earth-shattering announcement regarding the Biggest Party of The Summer, Triple H reacted to the breaking news and sent a message to Logan Paul, as he wants to work out a few details with the current United States Champion.

"We’ve got big plans for #SummerSlam’s big return to Cleveland this year. PS @LoganPaul, we’ll need to iron out those details a bit…"

Superstars such as Logan Paul, The Miz, and Alexa Bliss are from Ohio.

Triple H says 28-year-old WWE Superstar has earned his respect

Triple H has been an instrumental personality on and off-screen when it comes to shaping up the next generation of WWE Superstars. The creative leader has guided dozens of superstars on the developmental brand and the main roster for a while.

A few years ago, Logan Paul transitioned from a celebrity performer to a full-time wrestler in the promotion. During a press conference after WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Triple H spoke highly of The Maverick as the star earned The Game's respect following a clash with Roman Reigns.

"Logan was totally different. Logan was a guy that came in, talked to us about it, and as soon as we talked to him about doing something, man he started to put in the work... When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again, after that blew my mind. This is the guy as I said earlier earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that and its why he is here," said The Game [From 44:34 to 45:18]

Paul is feuding on WWE's Friday Night SmackDown against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens leading into WrestleMania XL.

