Alexa Bliss reacts to John Cena's inspirational message

Alexa Bliss seemed quite appreciative of John Cena's latest inspirational post on Twitter.

John Cena is one of the most successful wrestlers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has done it all in the business and is currently making a name for himself in Hollywood. Cena has a massive Twitter presence, with a whopping 13.8 million followers, where he shares inspirational quotes via his official Twitter handle

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss noticed Cena's latest inspirational quote and responded to it with a bunch of "Clapping Hands" emojis. Check out the tweet below:

Alexa Bliss recently helped Cena honor a Ukrainian refugee's request

Cena recently met a Ukrainian refugee who suffered from down syndrome. The 19-year-old Misha Rohozhyn told Cena to say hello to Little Miss Bliss for him. Soon after, Misha's wish came true and Bliss sent him a heartfelt message via Twitter, also thanking Cena.

Cena has published a couple of books as well, adapted from his Twitter feed. Here's what the former WWE Champion had to say about his books:

“We all have a lot on our minds, especially now, given the current state of the world. Words of encouragement can help us stay motivated and focused on what’s really important, and I hope that both Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day and Be a Work in Progress will inspire kids and adults to be the best versions of themselves.” [H/T Hollywood Reporter]

The future WWE Hall of Famer has inspired millions of fans across the globe as well as many of his peers in the pro-wrestling business. Bliss is just one in a long list of pro-wrestlers who have the utmost respect and admiration for Cena.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far