Alexa Bliss reacts to Liv Morgan's first-ever title win at Money In The Bank

Alexa Bliss reacted to Liv Morgan winning her first women's championship in WWE at Money In The Bank 2022.

Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at the namesake premium live event tonight. She didn't wait long to cash in the briefcase, defeating Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bliss was one of the participants in tonight's Women's MITB match. She sent out a heartfelt tweet addressed to Morgan following the latter's big title win:

"So happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!!," Bliss wrote.

Alexa Bliss recently suffered her first loss against Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan gained massive momentum heading into Money In The Bank with a big win over Little Miss Bliss. It was Morgan and Bliss' second-ever singles match on WWE TV. Their previous singles encounter was back in 2016, with Bliss winning.

Bliss and Morgan recently teamed up on multiple occasions. Bliss previously spoke about possibly teaming up with Morgan:

"Of course. My past has shown that I don't do too well with tag teams. Somehow, I always end up having major falling outs with my tag team partners. But I think it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv, especially 'cause she's super talented. We've all seen videos of her in the ring. She gets this energy from somewhere I don't even know, because I drink so much caffeine a day and I still can't get to her level of energy, so kudos for that. She's super talented... yeah, it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv and it was fun working with her in the Fatal Four-Way match. Sometimes, even though you're against someone you gotta work with them to take down the people who are a little bit stronger, a little bit more powerful, but, yeah, I think it would be a lot of fun."

The two stars teamed up against Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., picking up a big win. Much has changed since then. Morgan has realized her dream and is now the SmackDown Women's Champion.

It was a rough and bumpy road towards capturing the coveted title, but Liv Morgan finally won the big one. It remains to be seen how WWE handles Morgan's reign on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

