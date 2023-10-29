Alexa Bliss reacts to Matthew Perry's tragic death with heartbreaking message

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared an Instagram story reacting to the tragic death of legendary actor Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry made a name for himself while playing the iconic character of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends. He was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Perry's untimely passing quickly garnered massive coverage, and a long list of celebrities have reacted to the same so far. Perry boasted a huge fan following in the wrestling world as well. Alexa Bliss has always been a big fan of Perry and the rest of the Friends cast. She was devastated upon hearing the news and shared the following on her Instagram story,

Alexa Bliss' Instagram story reacting to Matthew Perry's passing.

Alexa Bliss announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She and her husband Ryan Cabrera, later recreated the iconic scene from Friends where Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) finds out that Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) is pregnant with his child.

It goes without saying that Little Miss Bliss is a big Friends fan, and Matthew Perry's tragic death has left her in grief and despair. Perry was one of the most iconic stars in American sitcom history, and he will be missed so much by his fans worldwide.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Matthew Perry's family and friends.