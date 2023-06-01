[WATCH] Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera recreate Friends' iconic pregnancy reveal scene

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have recreated an iconic scene from the hit TV sitcom Friends.

Friends is one of the most successful American sitcoms of all time. The TV show ran from 1994 to 2004. Almost two decades after the finale, the show is still one of the most-watched sitcoms today. Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are huge fans of Friends.

Bliss recently revealed on her Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child, and the happy couple shot an incredibly cute video recreating an iconic scene from their favorite show.

The scene in question features Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, with Rachel revealing to him that she's pregnant with his child.

Check out Bliss and Cabrera's recreation below:

Alexa Bliss reacted to the video on Twitter

Bliss took to Twitter soon after and revealed that the Cabreras are massive Friends fans.

Check out her tweet below:

You can check out the original scene from Friends HERE, featuring Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Alexa Bliss isn't the only WWE Superstar who is a big fan of Friends. Last year, WWE legend Brock Lesnar made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show. The Beast Incarnate shared that he is a fan of Friends and revealed his favorite character as well:

“I’m not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn’t catch the halftime show. I did go back and watch it on YouTube. I don’t watch the UFC. Even when I was competing, I would go back and watch some of my film, but I never sat down…I’ve rented maybe half a dozen pay-per-views. (I have watched) Seinfeld, catch a little Friends every once in a while. Monica (is my favourite).”

As for Bliss, she is currently on cloud nine over the news of the arrival of her baby. Bliss will quite possibly try to make it to next year's WrestleMania, as she hasn't competed at The Show of Shows since 2020.

