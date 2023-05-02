When Brock Lesnar made an interesting comment about this Friends star

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar revealed his favorite TV show character during his appearance on The Michael Kay Show last year.

The Beast Incarnate is quite possibly the most dangerous man in the history of WWE. He has been destroying opponents and dominating the WWE roster for over twenty years now.

Last year, Brock Lesnar made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show and discussed a bunch of interesting topics surrounding his life and career. Lesnar opened up about his interests and hinted that he loves watching TV sitcom, Friends. Lesnar added that Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) is his favorite character.

Check out his full comments below:

“I’m not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn’t catch the halftime show. I did go back and watch it on YouTube. I don’t watch the UFC. Even when I was competing, I would go back and watch some of my film, but I never sat down…I’ve rented maybe half a dozen pay-per-views. (I have watched) Seinfeld, catch a little Friends every once in a while. Monica (is my favourite).”

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled for a huge first-time-ever match

At the upcoming Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event, Brock Lesnar will collide with Cody Rhodes for the first time ever. Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39, while The American Nightmare lost an Undisputed WWE Universal title match to Roman Reigns.

The next night on RAW, Lesnar and Rhodes were scheduled to take on Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. Before the match could commence, The Beast attacked Rhodes, to the utter surprise of the WWE Universe and turned heel in the process.

It would be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes fares when he finally faces The Beast Incarnate in one-on-one action. He would certainly have to give everything he has if he wishes to come out of the match in one piece.

Lesnar is unforgiving in nature and would not hesitate to punish Rhodes as much as he possibly can.

What was your reaction when Lesnar revealed Monica as his favorite character? Share in the comment section below.

