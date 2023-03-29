Alexa Bliss reacts to being named among cutest couples at recent awards show

WWE Superstar and former multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss is happy about being named one of the cutest couples next to her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, at a recent awards show.

Bliss and Cabrera started dating in February 2020 and have remained together ever since. The couple got engaged in November of that year before finally getting married on April 9th, 2022. Bliss (real name Lexi Kaufman) took Cabrera's last name after they got hitched.

The two recently attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. People Magazine did a piece on the cutest couples who attended the event and Bliss and Cabrera were named on that list, an honor that the former Bray Wyatt collaborator had to comment about on Twitter.

"Aww I guess we’re pretty cute," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss recently had a procedure after being diagnosed with skin cancer

Alexa Bliss continues to be one of WWE's top stars in the women's division, but she's currently been off of television for a number of reasons. The 31-year-old star appeared as a guest on The Masked Singer on top of attending the aforementioned IHeartRadio awards show.

However, Bliss has also been dealing with some health scares. The former champion revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer and recently underwent a procedure to get rid of it. She told fans who were concerned that she is doing great, but to keep an eye on their own skin and be cautious when using tanning beds, which she used to frequent regularly.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE 🫣 Went from lookin glam to lookin like Frankenstein Went from lookin glam to lookin like Frankenstein 😂🫣 https://t.co/BATxkRym7b

While we are all happy to see that Bliss is doing better health-wise, a large portion of the WWE Universe is eager to see her return to the ring. As of now, Bliss currently has no spot on this weekend's WrestleMania 39 card.

