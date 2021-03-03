Alexa Bliss reacts to Randy Orton's Twitter war with rapper Soulja Boy

Alexa Bliss has reacted to her on-screen nemesis Randy Orton's recent Twitter war with American rapper Soulja Boy.

Randy Orton took major offense to Soulja Boy taking shots at WWE by dubbing it "fake." Orton then went on to have a heated exchange with the rapper and didn't mince his words one bit.

Alexa Bliss chimed in soon after and stated that she doesn't know what a Soulja Boy is. The rapper noticed the tweet and fired back with a GIF, to which Alexa responded with a lengthy message directed towards him. Check out the entire exchange below:

What’s a “Soulja boy”? 🧐 Well, whatever it is ... Randy is not happy with it. #watchmeyuuuuuu — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 2, 2021

Yowie wowie! that’s your dance!? 🙀 I was doing that to mock Asuka. (a bad ass champ. FYI) .... But... I mean hey, lemme know if u need help choreographing your next video... I also throw temper tantrums in pigtails if u wanna use that too. 👍🏻😉 https://t.co/FBY9DYpPQC — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 2, 2021

Alexa Bliss is currently feuding with Randy Orton on WWE TV

Alexa Bliss may have come to Randy Orton's support on social media, but the two are arch-rivals regarding WWE programming.

Bliss and The Viper have been feuding for a long time now on RAW. It began when Bliss and The Fiend targeted Orton last year, kicking off a full-fledged feud.

Orton defeated The Fiend at WWE TLC and ended up burning him alive as the WWE Universe watched with astonishment. The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since, but Bliss has been teasing that he will return soon.

Bliss continued playing mind games with Orton following The Fiend's departure, and it would be interesting to see how it all unfolds on the road to WrestleMania 37. Many fans speculate that this feud will culminate on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

As for Soulja Boy's words about WWE being fake, if he intended to get some Twitter clout at the expense of pro-wrestlers, he certainly succeeded.

Soulja Boy's comments weren't taken lightly by Alexa Bliss, Orton, and several other current and former wrestlers.